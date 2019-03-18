The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 148 Division 1 Women's Basketball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes. Five Peru State women's basketball players made the list.



Seniors Elizabeth Hall (Graceland, Fla.), Lauren Beath (Bakersfield, Calif.), and Swaranga Fernando (Colombo, Sri Lanka) earned their first recognition. Juniors Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) and Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) also gained the national honor.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.



Hall is a K-6 special education major while Beath is a disease and human health major. Fernando is an accounting major. Both Hall and Fernando have perfect 4.0 grade point averages. Maeda is a pre-pharmacy major while Cudney is an early childhood education inclusive B-3 major with an English as a second language endorsement. Cudney also earned the recognition in the fall as a volleyball player.



The five honorees matches Peru State's best number ever of student-athletes being recognized as a women's basketball player. The Bobcats had five honored in 2000, 2001, and 2002.