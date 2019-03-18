The 19th-ranked Baker Wildcats took a double header from the visiting Peru State softball team Sunday. The games were played at Free State High School in Lawrence, Kan., due to the field conditions of the Wildcats' home site.



Baker won the first game 11-0 before breaking a 3-3 tie in the second game for the win. The Wildcats improved to 14-4 overall and are 3-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Peru State fell to 1-9 on the season and are 0-2 in conference play.



First Game Action



Baker scored four runs in the bottom of the first which would prove to be enough for the win. The Wildcats added one more in the third and then finished the game off with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.



The Wildcats scored their 11 runs on 13 hits and did not commit any errors. Peru State had two hits in the game and committed one year.



Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) and Alyiah Franco (Syracuse, Utah) each had one hit in the game.



Alana Krieser (Lincoln) started the game on the mound and was tagged for the loss. Krieser allowed 11 hits and seven earned runs. Gabriella Stage (Olathe, Kan.) threw the final two outs. Stage allowed two hits, four earned runs, and struck out one.



Second Game Action



The Wildcats would score first in the second game as they plated one in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the second to lead 3-0.



In the top of the third, Peru State would score their runs. Payton Beckmann (Syracuse) singled to left. Takia Walker (Enterprise, Ala.) tripled to deep right to drive in Beckmann. Jordynn Jimenez (Delano, Calif.) doubled to deep left-center to score Walker. After a pitching change, Jimenez advanced to third on a ground out. Ally Hazen (North Platte) singled to deep right-center to drive in Jimenez to tie the game at 3-3.



Baker would score what would be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.



The Wildcats scored their four runs on nine hits and did not have any errors. Peru State scored their three runs on seven hits and had one miscue.

Walker was the lone Bobcat to have two hits with five others having one hit. Walker, Jimenez, and Hazen were each credited with one RBI.



Morgan Ritchie (Lincoln) threw five innings and was tagged for the loss. Ritchie allowed nine hits and four runs – three earned. Taylor Moya(Keenesburg, Colo.) threw the final inning. Moya did not allow any hits and struck out one.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State was to have hosted Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Thursday in Heart action at 1 p.m. However, due to the flooding situation, the games have been moved to April 28.



The Bobcats will head to Missouri to play a pair of conference games on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Peru State will face Missouri Valley in Marshall, Mo., at 1 p.m. The Vikings are off to a 5-6 start and have yet to play a conference game.



On Sunday, Peru State will be in Fayette, Mo., to face Central Methodist in a double header beginning at noon. The Eagles, who are receiving votes, are 8-6 on the season and have yet to face a conference foe.