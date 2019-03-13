Paul Reid knows all about starting wrestling programs, all the hard work and energy it takes.

He also knows that as a wrestling coach, it is sometimes hard to put down roots and stay for a while.

Reid, after bouncing around the country for more than a decade pursuing his passion of coaching wrestling, finally has settled down and is ready to lay down some roots and raise his family.

Reid, a Fort Madison High School graduate, just completed his first season as head coach at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. After spending the previous three seasons as head coach at Alfred State, an NCAA Division III school in upstate New York, Reid was looking for a place he could finally call home for the long term. He found the perfect match at Ohio Wesleyan, an NCAA Division III school which restarted its wrestling program last fall after wrestling was dropped in 1984.

After more than a decade of galavanting across the country, Reid is ready to settle down, build a program from scratch and raise a family.

Reid is finally home.

"I spent three years in upstate New York, but now I'm ready to settle down, put down some roots and start a family," said Reid, who is married and has a three-year old daughter and a one-year old son. "I was looking around at other institutions, but I couldn't find a place that was the right fit. Then Ohio Wesleyan came along and they just checked off every box I was looking for. Ohio is a great wrestling state and Ohio Wesleyan puts a strong emphasis on academics. Academics are very important to me. They were reinstating the program. It's an opportunity for me to build the culture up how I envision it. Those opportunities don't come along very often."

Reid, a former state placewinner who went on to wrestle for Coe College, has traveled the country learning the ropes as a coach. He started at UNC-Pembroke, where he completed his Masters degree in physical education. That was in 2008-09.

From there, Reid spent two years as an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he helped the Warhawks produce three All-Americans and eight national qualifiers.

Reid then moved to Iowa Western Community College as an assistant coach under Josh Watts, where they built the program from scratch and produced five All-Americans and had an eighth-place finish as a team at nationals during his tenure at the Council Bluffs school.

"I helped start the program at Iowa Western and I was the first-ever full-time wrestling coach at Alfred State, so I kind of helped start that program and build it up," Reid said. "Every stop I've made has been a great learning experience. I've tried to focus on the student-athlete experience. There is a whole other side of it besides just wrestling. I really try to focus on academics and making sure the student-athletes get their college degree."

Reid was a one-man staff in his first year at Ohio Wesleyan, but has been promised an assistant coach for next season. Reid is hoping that will free up some of his time for other duties, as well as being a husband and father.

"I have been going through the interview process and hitting he recruiting hard, so I have been working even harder lately," Reid said. "I've been pretty fortunate through the years to work with some great mentors. I still listen and take advice from them. I've been doing this long enough now and picked up so much experience that it's almost become second nature now."

Reid, who is beginning his 12th year of coaching at the college level, wants to build the Ohio Wesleyan wrestling program his way. Improving and winning will always be important, but for Reid, academics and developing successful, goal-oriented young men is his real goal. He is reaching out from coast to coast to bring in student-athletes who share his same view.

"I want our program and our student-athletes to keep getting better and better year in and year out and have a high team GPA. That's very important to me," Reid said. "Right now I am trying to have a more national reach in recruiting. Ohio is strong, but we also have commitments from guys in Massachusetts, California, Florida and Tennessee. They all bring something different to the table.We haven't gotten anyone from Iowa yet. That is something I want to start working on next."