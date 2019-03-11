With the season officially over, all the accolades for Van Meter boys’ basketball will begin to flow in. That includes the 2018-19 edition of the West Central Activities Conference All-Conference honors.

For the Bulldogs, five individuals earned such distinguished honors in the form of senior Ryan Schmitt, junior Anthony Potthoff, senior Spencer Lamb, and juniors Ian Abrahamson and Brett Berg.

The first team selections for the Bulldogs rightfully belonged to Ryan Schmitt and Anthony Potthoff. Both individuals were key to the success of Van Meter basketball in 2018-19, accounting for 49 percent of the teams’ overall scoring. Schmitt posted Class 2A’s 16th best scoring mark with 152 field goals made this season. Potthoff posted a team best 14.3 points per game which included 33 made three point baskets on the season. Schmitt and Potthoff were also two of the better free throw shooters on the team posting marks of 69 percent and 68.4 percent respectively. Schmitt was a force to be reckoned with in the post and his skills made for a valuable asset to the 2018-19 team.

“Ryan is extremely talented and has a great mindset for the game,” began head coach Jed Alexander. “He was always so tough to defend because of the strong shooting that he possessed. He could drive hard to the rim but could also step back for a jump shot and be equally effective doing both. That’s hard to guard and he was a huge piece to this team.”

While back for one more season next year, Anthony Potthoff conducted himself like a senior this season and his maturity on the court was a big positive for coach Alexander and the Bulldogs.

“Anthony has and always will be a level headed guy,” stated Alexander. “He’s calm under pressure and I feel that really bled into the rest of the team to the point where there were hardly any nerves even at the state tournament. That’s extremely valuable to a team and was really important for us this season.”

Those two alone accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring on a combined 28-of-60 from the floor. Both Schmitt and Potthoff were strong off the boards this season hauling in 9.7 and 4.2 rebounds per game respectively. Potthoff led the Bulldogs with 69 assists on the year.

Senior Spencer Lamb earned a second team All-Conference selection for his impressive senior campaign. Lamb contributed 323 total points for the year and when combined with the production of Schmitt and Potthoff, to produce 70 percent of the team’s scoring. Lamb shot 46.3 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three point range. Lamb connected on a team second best 30 made three point shots while shooting 68.4 percent from the free throw line. Such a productive individual but also a humble person who talked about the team more than himself.

“There’s no way I’d be able to do what I’ve done without the help of my coaches and teammates,” said Lamb. “My coaches have continually put me and my teammates in positions to be successful and put up the numbers that we have. My teammates have been amazing as well with helping me to get open looks or getting scores themselves. It’s all been a team effort and I couldn’t have done anything without them.”

Lamb contributed 37 total points while at the state tournament. The senior was also quite the overall contributor, leading the team with 49 steals on the year along with a team third best 86 total rebounds.

Brett Berg and Ian Abrahamson were two more critical pieces to the puzzle for Van Meter this season. Both were honored as honorable mention honorees. Berg averaged 4.3 points per game and totaled seven blocked shots on the season. Before his injury, Ian Abrahamson was one of the team’s top assist machines and ended the year with 42 total assists. The junior was also strong in the pick pocketing department with 30 steals. Abrahamson averaged 4.2 points per game and shot 57 percent from the free throw line before his injury.