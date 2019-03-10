It was a memorable Senior Day for the Nebraska men's basketball team on Sunday, as the Huskers erased a 16-point second-half deficit and scored 16 points in the final 47 seconds of regulation to force overtime in an eventual 93-91 victory over Iowa in front of 15,821 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Seniors James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. combined for 15 points in the final minute of regulation, helping Nebraska erase a nine-point deficit. NU trailed 74-65 with 50 seconds remaining, but Palmer and Watson hit four 3-pointers over the next 38 seconds, with a Watson three bringing Nebraska to within 80-79 with 23 seconds left. After Iowa connected on 1-of-2 free throws, Palmer tied the game with a driving layup with 12 seconds remaining, and Nebraska withstood an Iowa 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Already missing starter Thomas Allen Jr., who sat out the game with an injury, Nebraska played the entire overtime period without two more starters – Isaiah Roby and Tanner Borchardt – who both fouled out as the Huskers made their comeback. But even without three starters, the Huskers operated efficiently on the offensive end, going 5-of-6 from the field in overtime. Nebraska grabbed its first lead since midway through the first half when Thorir Thorbjarnarson hit a layup 32 seconds into overtime. Iowa responded by scoring five of the next seven points to take a one-point lead. The Hawkeyes led by two following a Joe Wieskamp 3-pointer with 2:26 to play, but Nebraska would hold Iowa two just two points the rest of the way.

Palmer and Watson scored the next four points to give Nebraska a two-point advantage and after Iowa tied the game, it was freshman Amir Harris, who delivered the game-winner with a layup with 10 seconds remaining. Thorbjarnarson then blocked Ryan Bohannon’s potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Nebraska ended the regular season with a 16-15 record after posting the largest comeback since rallying from a 19-point deficit against Iowa on Feb. 23, 2013. The Huskers finished with a 6-14 mark in conference play. Nebraska is the No. 13 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and will face 12th-seeded Rutgers on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. (Central).



Palmer led Nebraska with a game-high 27 points, while Watson tied his season high with 25 points in the final home game for the senior duo. Isaiah Roby gave Nebraska three players with 20 points for the first time since 2007, as he scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Luka Garza led Iowa with a career-high-tying 25 points and Jordan Bohannon added 20. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play.

Nebraska Postgame Notes

*-Nebraska erased a 16-point second-half deficit to win 93-91 in overtime. The 16-point deficit tied for the second-largest Husker comeback under Tim Miles, trailing only a 19-point comeback against Iowa on Feb. 23, 2013.

*-The Huskers scored 16 points in the final 47 seconds, erasing a nine-point deficit. James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. each hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run, while Palmer scored eight points himself in the final 47 seconds, including the game-tying basket with 12 seconds remaining.

*-Nebraska played its first overtime game of the season and first since a 76-74 loss at Penn State on Jan. 12, 2018. The Huskers snapped a three-game losing streak in overtime, posting their first overtime victory since a 93-90 double-overtime win over Iowa on Jan. 5, 2017.

*-NU won when trailing at the half for just the second time this season.

*-Nebraska scored 50 points in the second half, its only 50-point half in Big Ten play and its first 50-point half since also scoring 50 in the second half against Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 22, 2018.

*-The Huskers were 13-of-26 from the 3-point line, including making their final five 3-pointers over the final 47 seconds of regulation and all of overtime. Nebraska’s 13 3-pointers were its most in a Big Ten Conference game this year and third-highest total overall. The Huskers’ 50 percent shooting from 3-point range was their second-best mark of the season and highest in conference play.

*-Three Huskers scored 20 or more points, with James Palmer Jr. leading the way with a game-high 27 points and Isaiah Roby and Glynn Watson Jr. each scoring 23 points. Sunday marked the first time Nebraska has had three players score 20 points in the same game since Marcus Perry (25), Aleks Maric (23) and Paul Velander (20) each scored 20 points against Oklahoma State on March 5, 2007.

*-James Palmer Jr. produced his second straight 20-point performance and 15th this season. His 15 20-point games are the most by a Husker since Tyronn Lue had 16 20-point efforts in the 1997-98.

*-Glynn Watson Jr. tied his season high with 25 points. Watson has scored 25 points in back-to-back games and three times in his past four games.

*-Isaiah Roby finished with career highs in both points (23) and 3-pointers (four). He had 22 points against Penn State on Jan. 10, while his previous 3-point best was three on several occasions, most recently against Northwestern on Feb. 15. It was Roby’s fourth 20-point game of the season and his career.

*-With 27 points, James Palmer Jr. climbed from ninth to seventh on NU’s single-season scoring chart. His 593 points is the most by a Husker since Tyronn Lue scored 603 points in the 1996-97 season.

*-Palmer broke NU’s single-season record for free throws attempted with 238 breaking the mark of 227 he shared with Kimani Ffriend in 1999-2000. With five made free throws, Palmer also tied the Nebraska season record of 189 free throws, joining Jack Moore, who made 184 free throws in the 1979-80 season.

*-Tanner Borchardt finished with eight points and eight rebounds. It marked the 13th time this season he has grabbed at least five rebounds in a game, while his eight points tied for his second-highest total of the year.

*-Amir Harris had the game-winning basket with 10 seconds left in overtime. Harris scored eight points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.

*-Nebraska finished the season with a school-record average attendance of 15,649, breaking the previous mark of 15,569 set during the 2014-15 season.