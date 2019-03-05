Taryn Scheuermann had a record-setting season for the Van Buren High School girls basketball team.

Scheuermann, a 6-foot-3 junior, is climbing up the charts in career blocked shots. She led the state in blocks this year with 187, which also is a single-season record for juniors. She already hold the single-season mark for sophomores (157) and is fourth on the freshman list (132). Her 470 career blocks puts her fourth on the career list, just 45 behind all-time leader Kiah Stokes of Linn-Mar, who swatted away 515 shots between 2007-11.

Scheuermann, who also was 10th in Class 2A with 214 rebounds, leads a quartet of area players on the all-state teams released Monday by both the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Scheuermann was named first team by both the IPSWA and IGCA after helping the Warriors reach a regional final before losing to eventual state runner-up Central Decatur. The Warriors finished with a 21-3 record and won the SEI Superconference South Division.

Scheuermann also averaged 20.1 points per game.

Joining Scheuermann on both the IPSWA and IGCA Class 2A team is Mediapolis senior guard Maya Johnson, who was named to the second team in both. Johnson led the state in 3-pointers made (106) and 3-point percentage (45.7 percent). Johnson also was 12th overall in scoring, averaging 22 points per game. She helped the Bullettes win the SEI Superconference North Division with a 20-3 record. The Bullettes were ousted by Wilton in the regional semifinals.

Also named to the Class 2A second team by the IPSWA was Louisa-Muscatine sophomore Kylee Sanders. Sanders led Class 3A and was 13th overall in steals with 107. She also averaged 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the 9-12 Falcons.

Central Lee sophomore Mya Merschman was named to the Class 3A third team by the IPSWA and second team by the IGCA. Merschman, who helped the Lady Hawks to a 19-6 record before falling to eventual state champion Center Point-Urbana in a regional final, averaged 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 asissts while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the free-throw line.