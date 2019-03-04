An amazing comeback year has earned some All-Raccoon River Conference honors for the 2018-19 ADM boys’ basketball team.

Three Tiger hoops stars earned such honors including sophomore Nate Mueller, senior Koby Hardcastle, and junior Jaxson Milsap. For the first time in league history, all seven first team All-Conference players were dubbed unanimous selections and that included Nate Mueller. The sophomore guard posted a team best 340 points to go along with 112 assists and 35 steals which also led the team. It was his very first entrance into the varsity scene but played like a seasoned veteran and was a significant piece to the winning puzzle as noted by head coach Aaron Mager.

“Nate has been such a dynamic player for us this season,” said Mager earlier in the season. “His ability to score and assist at such a high level sets him apart from the rest and elevates our team to a whole new level.”

Mueller contributed to over 24 percent of the team’s total scoring and a significant portion came from the free throw line where he connected on a team best 88.5 percent from the charity stripe. Mueller was also first on the team with 53 made three point shots.

Senior Koby Hardcastle has been an impact player ever since he hit the varsity scene several years ago. In his final season alone, Hardcastle broke out for 255 total points, averaging 11.1 points per contest. Hardcastle captured 50 made three point baskets and shot from the free throw line at a clip of 81.4 percent, one of only five individuals within the Raccoon River Conference with at least 21 games played to breach 80 percent from the free throw line. Koby was also an instrumental key to the success of the Tigers and as coach Mager spoke about, it came in multiple ways.

“Koby is obviously a great player on the court but he’s just as great of a teammate and friend,” began Mager. “He’s the type of guy who can light a spark under everybody from his play on the court to the way he interacts with his teammates off of it.”

Koby also contributed 50 made three point field goals made on the season.

Jaxson Milsap earned 237 points at a clip of 11.3 points per game and contributed 65.5 percent from the free throw line. The junior also landed 50 made three point baskets while connecting on 84-of-188 from the field.

It was undoubtedly a magical season for the Tigers who resurrected their three win campaign last year to capture 13 wins this season. For his efforts in the turn around, Aaron Mager was named the Raccoon River Conference coach of the year. Even with such a prestigious award earned, coach Mager has and always will be far more focused on the athletes.

“These athletes are what make the team great, I’m just here to help them along the way,” said Mager earlier in the season. “It’s such a pleasure to be a part of a season like this considering what we went through as a team last year. It’s all about the student-athletes and I’m glad to be coaching such a great group.”

The Tigers officially concluded their 2018-19 season with an overall record of 13-10 and 9-5 within the Raccoon River Conference.