IOWA CITY — Back-to-back buzzer beaters have kept Iowa near the top of the Big Ten men's basketball standings.

Now the Hawkeyes have a chance to make a move.

Iowa plays host to Maryland in Tuesday's 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, two nationally-ranked teams separated by a half-game in the conference standings.

The No. 21 Hawkeyes (20-5 overall, 9-5 Big Ten) are equal to the No. 24 Terrapins (19-7, 10-5) on the loss side in the standings. A win puts Iowa in fourth place in the conference standings with five games to play.

Iowa has won nine of its last 11 games, but the Hawkeyes are learning to win the close ones. Their last three victories have been by a combined margin of eight points, and the Hawkeyes have needed last-second 3-pointers from Jordan Bohannon (against Northwestern) and Joe Wieskamp (against Rutgers) to extend their winning streak to four games.

Iowa is 5-1 in games decided by five points or less this season.

"I think we have a group that's executing well, whether we're running our late-game action or our set plays," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on Monday. "I think it's a collective thing with personnel and what we're doing. We have good ball-handlers and passers. We don't have turnover guys. We have intelligent guys who understand time and score, what we need. We're defending better."

"What you're seeing now is a mature, resilient team that has had some success, and had some failure. They've been through it."

The Terrapins have a young lineup — they start two freshmen and two sophomores — but McCaffery said they still should be considered a veteran team.

Junior Anthony Cowan averages 15.8 points. Forward Bruno Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, averages 15.5 points. Fernando leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage and is second in rebounding with 10.6 per game.

Asked how difficult the Terrapins are to defend, McCaffery said, "Very, because they have a lot of weapons. They have multiple shooters, speed, and quickness."

McCaffery called Cowan, "a bucket getter."

"The bottom line is our guys fully understand the quality of team coming in here," McCaffery said.

Two of Iowa's final six games are against teams ahead or tied with them in the standings — Maryland and the March 7 game at Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes have put themselves into position. Now they have to finish.

"We have more of a veteran team, and we've been through a lot," McCaffery said. "It's fun to watch."