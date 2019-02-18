Maryland coach Brenda Frese pulled Megan Gustafson aside after Sunday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Frese was the latest coach vanquished and befuddled by Gustafson, Iowa’s All-American center who is arguably the best player in the nation in a sport that tends to favor the elites and overlooks those on the outer edges.

Frese, like everyone else this season and really, everyone else over four seasons, threw all kinds of bodies at Gustafson in Iowa’s 86-73 win over the Terrapins. All Gustafson did was score 31 points and get 17 rebounds on a day in which she had just two first-quarter points.

“We tried to throw everything at Megan,” Frese said.

It didn’t work, of course.

Gustafson has been grinding opponents into second-half exhaustion all season. By the end of Sunday, two Terrapins had fouled out on a day when Maryland would commit 25 fouls — 12 of those on Gustafson — and send Iowa to the free-throw line 29 times, 12 of those from Gustafson. Eleven of Gustafson’s free throws would come in the second half.

Gustafson got just four shots in the first quarter, her lone field goal coming with two seconds left. By the end of the game, Gustafson was 10-of-18 from the field.

“She will wear teams down,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “And eventually, she’ll get open. Yes, they eventually foul out. Because you can’t really guard her. You have to bring two people at her. She’s so strong. She’s in great shape. She will just wear people out inside eventually.”

“She never stops working,” Frese said. “When you go to free-throw line 12, times, when you have (17) rebounds … she’s just a matchup nightmare. You saw a lot of times we were throwing two or three at her, and it didn’t make a difference. She’s obviously that talented.”

There were times when it appeared Gustafson was angry at the physical defense, but she’s so used to it by now the emotion becomes fuel.

Early in the second quarter, Gustafson drew on offensive foul on Brianna Fraser, one of the two Terrapins who would eventually foul out. Gustafson, sitting on the floor, pumped both fists in excitement.

In the third quarter, Gustafson drove against another double-team, scoring after being fouled by Stephanie Jones to put Iowa up 44-37. Gustafson gave another trademark fist-pump, looked over to the Iowa bench, and screamed, “LET’S GO!”

The Terrapins were wilting under the Gustafson pressure, and she enjoys that.

“It gets me pretty excited,” Gustafson said when she was asked what it’s like to see frustration in opponents. “You’ve just got to take what they’re giving you. And if they’re going to do that, then you’re just going to score inside every time. And if not, you just kick it out. You’ve got to keep working, keep wearing them down. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Iowa’s offense goes through Gustafson. The constant feeding, especially in the second half, exhausted the Terrapins.

“We’re always looking, we’re always hunting for Megan,” Bluder said. “Right? Why not? But they did a great job of defending her.”

Gustafson is a constant piece of Iowa’s offense, even when she’s not scoring. She set a screen that freed Kathleen Doyle for a drive to the basket in the third quarter. And constant collapses on her opens up other scoring options — three other Hawkeyes scored in double figures.

“If you’re going to have two people on her all of the time, it just opens up someone else,” Bluder said. “It opens up our guards for drives. It opens up (forward) Hannah (Stewart) for some action. If that’s what it takes, we’re going to win whatever way we need to. Megan will be the first one to tell you, as long as we win, she doesn’t care how many points she scores.

“When you have something like that, why wouldn’t you use it?”

At that point, Bluder quickly apologized to a laughing Gustafson.

“I don’t mean to sound like you’re some object,” Bluder said.

Gustafson, who passed the 2,500-point career mark on Sunday, is the leading scorer in NCAA Division I this season, averaging 27.4 points. She’s tied for third nationally with 13.1 rebounds per game.

But when the awards come out in late March and early April, it will be interesting to see how Gustafson is viewed. There is a flyover-country mentality in women’s basketball, that if you aren’t one of the blue bloods, you tend to get overlooked.

It will be hard to overlook Gustafson and the Hawkeyes. Iowa, ranked No. 10 in this week's Associated Press poll, is tied with Maryland for the Big Ten lead and in control of the tiebreaker for the conference crown with three games left.

Gustafson is not doing this against weaker competition — Maryland came into Sunday’s game ranked seventh nationally.

Sunday was another bruising game for Gustafson — the last pain coming after accidentally bonking heads with Doyle during a playful moment in the post-game press conference.

In the end, Gustafson always seems to be standing.

“I just told her I really enjoyed watching her growth,” Frese said. “To be able to see from her first couple of years to the player she’s evolved into. Obviously, she takes those double-and-triple-teams every single night. She plays with so much passion, so much energy.”

It’s a fuel no one can extinguish, no matter the defense.

DRAWING UP THE WINNING PLAY

Fran McCaffery was asked on his Monday teleconference how much his Hawkeyes work on last-second plays.

The Hawkeyes’ last two wins have come on buzzer-beaters — Jordan Bohannon’s 3-pointer defeated Northwestern, and Joe Wieskamp banked in a three to give the Hawkeyes a win at Rutgers on Saturday.

“We work on them,” McCaffery said. “I always wonder if we should work on them more.”

McCaffery said the run of end-of-game success can be attributed to a lot of factors — who is the inbounder, recognizing the options that are available, and the experience that the Hawkeyes have gained over the years.

It’s also about the options. Bohannon broke free for his three after setting a screen for forward Tyler Cook, who was cutting to the basket for a lob pass. On Saturday’s play, Bohannon was taken away by a Rutgers double-team. The inbounds baseball pass from Connor McCaffery was tapped by Nicholas Baer. Wieskamp grabbed the ball and shot a 3-pointer that banked in :00.2 before the buzzer.

Fran McCaffery praised Wieskamp’s presence of mind to know just how much time he had left, knowing that the clock started on Baer’s tap.

“It’s a credit to the players to execute it,” McCaffery said.

McCaffery said his catalog of end-game plays comes from his experience as a head coach.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked with some great coaches, to have some great mentors,” he said. “You accumulate things over the years.”

But, he admitted, he may have some work to do.

“We’ve used a lot of our stuff this season,” McCaffery said. “Now you have to draw up more stuff.”

REST, AND THEN NO REST

The 20-game Big Ten men’s basketball schedule has had its quirks.

Iowa went through a stretch of just two games between the Feb. 1 home game against Michigan and Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Now, the Hawkeyes are in the middle of a stretch of three games in seven days.

That’s why the Hawkeyes have to value whatever break they can get.

“It kind of gives us a chance to rest,” Cook said. “We don’t get that too often. It allows us to rest, kind of allows us to relax our minds a little bit. And then we can get back to work. I always appreciate the time off.

“A lot of that is taking care of your mind, taking care of your body. Kind of keeping your focus on the right things. That kind of gets you through that grind, that rough couple of weeks. I think, mentally and physically, our team is in a good place right now.”

“You really have to take care of your body during off-days,” Bohannon said. “We’ve had a lot of guys down so far, a lot of guys sick. It’s important for us to get our body right, continue to believe in what we’ve been working in since last April.”

Bohannon said learning when to take a break was something he had to do coming into his college career.

“The first year, I was battling plantar faciitis, but on off-days I wanted to get into the gym, work on my shot, work on my ball-handling,” Bohannon said. “But I realized as time went on, you really have to make the most of the off-days. A lot of times, I don’t even do anything related to basketball on my off-days. Just getting my body right, getting my mind back to what it should be. And I think that’s what everyone needs to take, just to be 100 percent toward the end of the season, so you can play your best basketball.”

THE WISE AP BALLOT

This week's problem — what to do with Tennessee?

The Vols were my No. 1 team until Saturday's 86-69 loss at Kentucky. The question, then was how far to drop them in the poll.

As I've explained before, there are physics to a poll. Someone has to go in one of the 25 slots. There's no 4A, 4B, or 1A, 1B.

I had Tennessee fifth, which is where the Vols were ranked when the poll came out late this morning. The Vols are seventh in the KenPom and Sagarin computer rankings.

Can you make an argument for them to be in any of the top-five spots? Sure.

At this time of year, body of work matters. Duke is 14-2 against teams ranked in KenPom's top 100. Gonzaga is 12-2, Virginia is 13-2, Tennessee is 12-2.

But do you rank the Vols ahead of a Kentucky team that is 11-4 against the KenPom top 100, but just beat you by 17 on Saturday night?

You can make the case that you can put them in any of the top five spots. But you can only put them in one.

Here's this week's ballot, with actual rankings in parentheses:

1. Duke (1)

2. Gonzaga (2)

3. Virginia (3)

4. Kentucky (4)

5. Tennessee (5)

6. Nevada (6)

7. Michigan (7)

8. Michigan State (10)

9. North Carolina (8)

10. Houston (9)

11. Marquette (11)

12. Kansas (12)

13. Texas Tech (13)

14. LSU (13)

15. Purdue (15)

16. Iowa (21)

17. Florida State (16)

18. Villanova (17)

19. Iowa State (19)

20. Louisville (18)

21. Maryland (24)

22. Virginia Tech (20)

23. Buffalo (25)

24. Wisconsin (22)

25. Kansas State (23)