Cyclones stay tied for third place in conference

For Iowa State, Saturday’s 89-67 win over Oklahoma State was key to demonstrate that, despite a poor showing in a loss at TCU on Wednesday, the Cyclones are still a well-balanced and strong team. But, more practically, the win was key for ISU to remain in the Big 12’s top three.

“I thought we were really good. Really, really good from start to finish," said ISU coach Bill Fennelly A game we really needed, obviously, and keeps us in the upper division."

No. 18 ISU (19-6, 9-4) remained tied with West Virginia for third place in the conference.

Finishing high in the Big 12 will, obviously, have an impact on ISU’s seeding in the conference tournament. And while Fennelly said he doesn’t always discuss that importance with his team, he has this year.

“This team’s mature enough to handle it. Some teams, if you talk about that, they’d be freaked out by it. We’ve talked to them about it,” he said.

In years past, some ISU teams have been unaware of the happenings around the Big 12 and country. But this year’s team is constantly keeping up with the happenings in the conference.

“Lex, Bridget, they’re basketball junkies,” Fennelly said of Alexa Middleton and Bridget Carleton, the team’s senior playmakers.

Carleton’s lengthy career

Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell said he enjoys watching Bridget Carleton play. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be pleased to not have to face her again.

After the game, he told her as much.

“I went through the line and, I said, ‘(Is) this about 12 years in college for you? You on that extended program?’ She was on Belushi’s schedule, I think, as many years as she’s been there,” he joked.

Unlike John Belushi’s character in Animal House, who spent seven years in college, Carleton’s GPA is higher than 0.0 and she’s only on her fourth year at ISU — although it feels like plenty more to Littell. Last year, Carleton set a career-high with 39 points in a win in Stillwater.

“She’s a fantastic player, and she’s a lot of fun to watch,” Littell said. “I know she’s a great student and a great athlete, but it does seem like she’s been here for about 10 years.”

D-II transfer shines for OSU

While Carleton leads the conference in scoring (21.3 points per game), Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray is second with 19.6, and she put on a show on Saturday. The sophomore, who transferred from Division-II Fort Lewis College, poured in 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting.

ISU’s Maddie Wise has been the Cyclones’ defensive stopper this season, and she played tight defense on Gray for most of Saturday’s game, but Gray was still able to rise up and knock down plenty of contested off-the-dribble 15-footers.

“I thought Vivian Gray played extremely well for us. I think she’s a very explosive talent and scores in a lot of different ways,” Littell said.

“Toughness in the building”

The Cyclones donned pink shoes, uniforms and warm-up T-shirts as they played in the annual Play4Kay game, which raises awareness for women’s cancers.

Fans, too, wore pink in support, and survivors of cancer were honored.

“There was a lot of toughness in the building today,” Fennelly said. “All those beautiful ladies in the pink who’ve done so many things to fight something that no one should have to fight. And I think our players took a lead from that, and competed and played at a high level.

"The crowd was incredible.”