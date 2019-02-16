DES MOINES — Ames High assistant wrestling coach Justin Greenlee could see the look in his son's eyes. Heading into the final period of the season, there was a confident look about Gabe Greenlee that had become the norm for the second half of the season.

Gabe, a sophomore, waited through two periods and change for a real opportunity to shoot in on Iowa City West's Landon Green in the fifth-place at 220 pounds. He just wanted to make sure it was the right situation. Gabe Greenlee saw his opening.

“He left his arm up high which allowed Gabe to whip him to his back,” Justin Greenlee said. “It was straight from the feet to the back, and those four points sealed the deal.”

Greenlee fell to Newton's Gabe Linahon 7-6 in a rematch in the consolation semifinals, but upended Green 6-3 to place fifth at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament in Wells Fargo Arena. It capped a week in which, on paper, Greenlee wrestled above outside expectations.

“I'm pretty happy,” he said. “Nobody really had any expectations for me besides my coaches and myself. All the people who did the rankings, and all the people who did the seeding, even the wrestlers, probably didn't expect much from me. So I'm happy to get fifth place. It's not really what I wanted, but it's good.”

At the very least, it gives Greenlee a jumping off point for the next two years. He was the only sophomore to reach the podium in his weight class, and the 15-year-old took on the fifth seed — twice — and the top seed within five matches over the last three days.

Most of the conversation surrounding Greenlee during his run to a district championship and fifth-place finish at state was the flip in his mindset. That started to manifest around midseason, and was apparent in his performances at state, even during his losses.

“The biggest thing I can say about Gabe and how he's approached this week is he's been focused, and he's stuck to a plan,” Ames coach Andy Fecht said. “We've put plans together for every single match, and he's stuck to it.

“You even look at that match we lost to the Newton kid, he made one teeny little mistake, and it cost him the match. We're right there. And he's young. He's only in 10th grade, so he's got a very bright future.”

Trial and error is the way most newcomers approach the state tournament. Greenlee was no different. The difference, however, is that he was able to get five matches to work things out instead of just his guaranteed two. That's a bonus as he carries his state tournament veteran status into his junior season.

And for Justin Greenlee, it was like watching his son grow right before his eyes.

“Most of the coaching and yelling out there is for me to vent steam rather than give him any positive direction,” said Justin Greenlee, who was in Gabe's corner for all five state tournament matches. “Sometimes to help the attitude, right? Show that it's positive just so you keep going harder. But whoo, it can be hard to watch.

“It just tears your heart out when something doesn't go the right way, but you wouldn't want to give that up for the world.”

Once some of the dust and adrenaline of the last win settled, the Greenlees shared an embrace in the corner of the tunnel and immediately began reviewing the match.

It was a fitting end to a week for a family devoted to wrestling, and immediately propelled the pair into thinking about next year.

For Gabe Greenlee, there was one thing above all others he took away from being a state tournament medalist.

“Motivation,” he said. “I just want to be on top of the podium next year.”