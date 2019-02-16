DES MOINES — Marcel Lopez found himself in an unfamiliar spot.

The New London High School freshman was getting turned to his back during his Class 1A 106-pound semifinal match against Damon Huston of Midland, his state title hopes flashing before his eyes.

Instead of panicking, Lopez did what he does best — he scrambled.

And Lopez survived.

Lopez scored an escape in the tiebreaker, then was given another escape and he, well, escaped with a 5-3 win Friday at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fifth-ranked Lopez (43-3) will face top-ranked Stevie Barnes (54-2) of Underwood in the state championship match at 6 p.m.

Lopez is the first New London finalist since Sam Loyd in 2016 and is the second New London freshman to wrestle in the finals. Sawyer Farris won a state title as a freshman in 2009.

Lopez has loads of experience in big matches, and he had to dig deep for every bit of knowledge and heart he could find to advance.

“I’ve been in those situations and I knew that was the best thing to do to win the match. I’m not used to being on my back. I don’t know what it’s like being back there,” Lopez said. “I rely on my scrambles to get out of there.”

“It was a crazy match. Everyone got their money’s worth out of that one. He wrestled extremely hard,” New London coach Mark Chiri said.

Wapello junior Daniel Meeker, a state runner-up last year, wasn’t as fortunate in his 126-pound semifinal match against top-ranked Lisbon freshman Robert Avila, Jr. Avila used a funky whipover move to score five points, then turned Meeker for a fall in 3 minutes, 47 seconds.

Meeker (34-5) will wrestle in the consolation semifinal at 10 a.m. today as he tries to take third place.

“That kid’s pretty good. I knew he was good. He beat me before this year, so I was kind of the underdog going into it,” Meeker said. “Wrestling is a crazy mental sport. Right after everything happens you have to put it behind you and get ready for the next match. There’s no such thing as a time machine, so I can’t go back and change it. What happened, happened. You have to push it aside and go for the next-best thing and that’s third place and I believe I’m top two, top three in this bracket. I’ll be going for third place probably.”

Lopez, after scoring the first takedown against Huston, was caught and taken to his back for three points.

Suddenly, he was staring at a 3-2 deficit.

“I don’t panic much. I just try to get off my back as much as possible,” Lopez said.

“I thought the only thing in the whole match is we wanted him to go neutral in the second period and I think since he got ahead he didn’t look over and he chose because he was on a roll and he also took about a 20-second break in the second period and it cost him three points and got him in trouble. After that we got back on our offense. That was a barn burner. That was two good kids going at it,” Chiri said.

Lopez managed an escape to knot the match at 3. The match stayed that way into tiebreakers when Lopez got an escape for a 4-3 lead.

Huston chose the top position, but gave Lopez and immediate escape for a 5-3 lead.

“That was big to win the match. I was a little surprised, but not really. I’m good on top, so he was looking to tie it again,” Lopez said. “It was pretty hard. I was pretty exhausted at that point.”

Lopez now gets a shot at Barnes and a state championship.

“I’ll just have to go out there and see what happens,” Lopez said. “It feels really good. I’m just that much closer now.”

Lopez advanced with a 3-2 win over second-ranked Jaymus Wilson of Alburnett in the quarterfinals, using a two-point tilt in the second period to win it.

“It was a very hard tilt to get. He’s very strong,” Lopez said. “I just put in my legs and flattened him out and started going to work.”

Meeker got a reversal in the first period to tie his match against Avila at 2.

But Avila used a Greco move, catching Meeker’s head and arm and whipping him over for a five-point move, then later scored the pin.

“I was in and I was wrestling good. Once he got my arm kind of caught across my body, which turned my hips. Then he kept driving into it and I tried to fight it as hard as I could and get out of bounds, but I couldn’t quite get there,” Meeker said. “He wasn’t really strong. He knew how to use his upper body when he came across and hit my head a little bit. He’s pretty good at that. It made my head duck a little bit.”

Meeker advanced to the semifinals with a 5-3 win over fifth-ranked Isaac Schimmels of Denver in the quarterfinals. Meeker had a 5-0 lead after two periods and held on for the win.

“I feel way better. (Thursday) night something clicked and I got in my groove. Ever since then I’ve been feeling the urge to want it. This is great to win and all, but tonight is the one you want to watch,” Meeker said.

Wapello’s Colton Meeker (113), WACO’s Jalen Collins (126) and New London’s Gabe Carter (170) all saw their seasons end in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Meeker, after getting pinned in the third period by Beau Kingensmith of Woodbury Central in the quarterfinals, had a 4-1 lead against Cullen Koedam of West Sioux after one period. But Meeker gave up a reversal with two seconds left in the second period to tie it at 4, then was penalized a point for grabbing Koedam’s singlet in overtime to lose, 5-4.

Collins lost a 9-0 major decision to Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills, while Carter dropped a 13-7 match to Cael Rahnavardi of Don Bosco.

"I really jack it out that well. I just kept riding him and went through the period and got in a different position and was ready to go.”

“I felt a little weird (Thursday). It might have been a little first-round nerves. I’m ready to go now.”

“I just kind of went into my own little world and talked to myself. I still hung out with my friends a little bit. It’s just different. When I’m in my own little world I’m in my zone. I don’t really talk that much. I don’t really do that much. I just think about wrestling.”