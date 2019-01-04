Peru State basketball players Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) and Lyle Hexom (Omaha) have been identified as the Bobcat December Athletes of the Month by athletic director Wayne Albury.



The players were selected by the athletic director as they both were key contributors to their respective teams during December. In addition, Hexom was selected as the Heart of America Athletic Conference's (Heart) Player of the Week on New Year's Eve. Both had been nominated and considered for the weekly honors during several weeks of December.



A freshman, Marsh-Contreras is the team's leading scorer averaging 17.60 points per game while making 47.9% of her field goal tries. In addition, she leads the team with 20 steals.



Nationally, Marsh-Contreras is ranked in four different categories at this point of the season – 18th in points per game, 25th in field goal percentage, 43rd in three-point field goals made per game (2.100), and 45th in three-point field goal percentage (0.389).



In the Heart, Marsh-Contreras is third in field goal percentage, fifth in scoring per game, seventh in three-point field goal percentage, eighth in three-point field goals made per game, tied for eighth in steals per game (2.00), tied for 15th in total three-point field goals made (21), 16th in total scoring, and 19th in assists per game (2.40).



Also, Marsh-Contreras has the highest-scoring game in the Heart this year as she had 41 against Baker in November.



Hexom, a senior, was named as the Heart's Player of the Week for the last week in December for his efforts in helping Peru State to win a pair of games in the Hoops City Classic in Mitchell, S.D. He had a pair of double-doubles and shot over 60% in the games from the floor.



Currently, Hexom leads the 'Cats with 20.57 points per game, 9.57 rebounds per contest, and is blocking 3.07 shots per game.

Nationally, Hexom is listed in ten Top 50 individual rankings. His top rankings include: second in blocks per game (3.071), second in total blocks (43), seventh in total rebounds (134), tenth in defensive rebounds per game (7.286), 11th in total three-point field goals made (44), 12th in points per game (20.571), 13th in total scoring (288), 14th in total rebounds per game (9.571), 15th in three-point field goals made per game (3.143), and 37th in field goal percentage (0.536).



In conference rankings, Hexom is first in total scoring, tied for first in double-doubles (7), second in scoring per game, second in three-point field goals made per game, second in three-point field goals made, second in rebounds per game, second in defensive rebounds per game (7.29), second in blocks per game, second in total blocks, fourth in three-point field goal percentage, eighth in field goal percentage, eighth in offensive rebounds per game (2.29), tenth in free throw percentage (0.769), tied for 12th in total steals (18), and tied for 16th in steals per game (1.29).



Albury stated, "Both Alyssa and Lyle have played big parts in how they teams have played in December – especially since beginning conference play earlier in the season. They both have had some outstanding performances during the month and obviously Lyle's efforts were recently recognized by the conference."