The SWI Warriors went 4-0 during the East Mills Invite, and won the Corner Conference Tournament, on Thursday, Dec. 13.



SWI 60, CA 12

At 132, Layne Ettleman defeated Riley Packett (Fall 1:07); 145, Colton Hauschild over Rodolfo Penaflor (Fall :16); 152, Mister McNaughton over Seth Lopez (Fall 1:35); 170, TJ Ellington over Joshua Vallerga (Fall :49); 182, Brady Mullins over Edward Dahlke-Graham (Fall :31).



SWI 54, Griswold 17

Thomas Wilson wrestled at 285, and took down Brandon Bellmyer (Fall :38); 132, Layne Ettleman over Zane Vance (Fall 5:38).



SWI 54, Tarkio 24

At 120, Kyle Kesterson defeated Jayden Clark (Fall :36); 145, Colton Hauschild over Bo Graves (Fall 2:46); 182, Brady Mullins over Dillan Plamer (Fall 1:08); 195, Chance Roof over Jesse Navin (Fall 1:23); 285, Thomas Wilson over Ashton Yeary (Fall :26).



SWI 48, East Mills 24

Colton Hauschild, 138, won over Ethan Yoshida (Fall 4:49); 195, Brady Mullins over Camron Beaverson (Fall 2:26); 285, Thomas Wilson over Andrew Jackson (Fall :47); 106, Carson Chilton over Justin Wells (Fall 5:16).



Overall Records through Dec. 14.

Thomas Wilson 14-1

Colton Hauschild 11-2

Kyle Kesterson 13-3

TJ Ellington 10-3

Mister McNaughton, 9-5

Layne Ettleman 9-7

Carson Chilton 6-6

Brady Mullins 6-9

Josh Lutz 5-11

Jacob Hobbie 3-6

Kennedy Lamkins 3-0

Chance Roof 3-8

Zane Jurey 2-4

Aiden Daigh 1-5