Three Cowgirls finished with double-digit points in a blow out, 62-28, victory over Fremont-Mills on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Maddy Duncan led the Cowgirls in scoring with 17 points and seven assists, and shot 90 percent from the free-throw line, by going 9-for-10. Senior, Caitlyn Ward, dropped in 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Camryn McClintock was 5-of-7 from the field and finished the game with 13 points and four assists.

“The girls played a complete game last night,” Coach Amy McClintock said. “It was nice to see everyone involve themselves offensively.”

Olivia Larsen contributed five points in this contest; Alexis Massey and Presley Brumbaugh, each added three; Danica Laumann, Harley Spurlock, and Adi Williams, each scored two. Williams led in rebounds with eight.

“The girls play well together and very unselfishly,” McClintock said. “We did a nice job on our press and getting up and down the court last night. It's some of those things that we need to continue doing as we get further into the season. Overall, I was pleased with our effort throughout the whole game.”



Sidney 59, Essex 12

The Sidney Cowgirls had a monster night on defense, by finishing with 30 steals, in a 59-12 win over Essex on Friday, Dec. 14.

In the first quarter, Maddy Duncan, who finished the game with 14 points, picked up assists on back-to-back possessions thanks to Camryn McClintock knocking down two three pointers.

With 47 seconds left in the first, Caitlyn Ward made a lay-up while getting fouled. Ward hit her free-throw and Sidney led 19-2.

Alexis Massey scored six points in the second, and as time expired in the first half, Duncan stole the ball and scored to give Sidney a 42-7 advantage.

With the Cowgirls leading, 49-8, in the third, McClintock found Ward for the basket, and Sidney went on to get the one-sided victory.

Ward finished the game with 10 points; Danica Laumann, Makenna Laumann, each had three; Olivia Larsen, Harley Spurlock, Adi Williams, each with two points.

Duncan led the team with eight rebounds and seven steals.



Sidney 61, St. Albert 48

Maddy Duncan went 4-for-4 behind the arch as the Cowgirls improve to 7-1 on the season.

Duncan led all scorers with 27 points; Caitlyn Ward, 10; Adi Williams, eight; Camryn McClintock and Olivia Larsen, five each; Presley Brumbaugh, four; Danica Laumann, two.