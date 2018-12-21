The Sidney Cowboys put a stop to a third quarter run by Fremont-Mills, as the Cowboys won 50 -38, on Tuesday, December 11.

“Great win,” Coach Kent Larsen said. “The kids executed the defensive game plan very well. Garrett Phillips, Cole Jorgenson and Jackson Gorham took turns guarding their leading scorer and held him to two points.”

Noah Jorgenson led Sidney in scoring with 23 points, and added seven rebounds and four assists.

The Knights attempted to make a run in the third quarter, but Jackson Gorham hit a big three pointer, followed by a two point field goal. Garrett Phillips extended the Cowboys lead by hitting a three and the Knights could not catch up.

Brady Lorimor was huge inside with nine rebounds and 12 points.

“We are getting better every game,” Larsen said. “We still have a ways to go, but I am excited about the potential of this group.”