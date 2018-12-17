The first annual Peru State women's basketball "Slamma Jamma" girls' basketball tournament will be held Sunday, January 27.



The girls-only tournament will be played in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the campus of Peru State. The tournament will be for girls in grades third through eighth.

Each team participating will be guaranteed three games with four eight-minute quarters with a running clock that will stop on time-outs and dead balls in the last minute of the second and fourth quarters.



The cost per team will be $75 and needs to be submitted by January 20, 2019, in order to allow for adequate time for scheduling.



The winners of each grade level will receive medals.



Concessions will be available throughout the day. Admission for fans will be adults - $5 and students K-12 - $3.



For more information contact Bobcat women's head coach Joan Albury at jalbury@peru.edu or by phone at 731-617-1546.

