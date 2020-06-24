If you’re a fan of laws that restrict women’s rights, and suppress voting, that were stealthily passed in the closing hours of the session in the dead of night, then this Republican legislature was for you.

At least the legislature finally adjourned so Republican trickery has come to an end for now.

We can prevent them from returning for more mischief with our votes this November.

And if Reynolds is defeated in 2022, much of the damage she and the Republicans inflicted on Iowans while controlling the legislature for two years can be undone.

Make sure you’re registered to vote and mark your calendars for November with a big vote.

Keith Schulz, Burlington