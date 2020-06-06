So the Trump campaign has bought close to a half-million dollars of TV ads for Des Moines, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids, trying to portray the president as "tough" and "quick" on the virus.

Putting these on TV is probably not their best choice, as anyone watching TV over the last few months saw a president who was befuddled, confused and erratic.

As a result of our fumbled response, the U.S. has had more coronavirus cases than Russia, China and India combined. Sad and disturbing. How could this have happened?

Jerry Parks, Burlington