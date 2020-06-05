It has been awhile since I have read anything in the editorial section from Mr. Fred, the master of the innuendo and allegation.

It seemed he became quiet after our president was asking if a disinfectant could be injected into the body or perhaps a bright light inside the body could stop the virus.

I thought maybe he had moved away or had experienced a conversion to civility, but that seems to not be true.

His most recent letter to the editor is loaded with claims that our past president, his top advisors, congressional and other prominent Democrats, the FBI, the CIA, and the entire Mueller team and much of the mainstream media have engaged in activities to deceive all of us.

Can you imagine the planning meeting where all of those people come together to discuss how they are going to pull the wool over the eyes of the American people? You would have to rent every sports stadium in the country.

He claims that the above group has brutalized innocent (his word, not mine) victims like General Flynn. You remember General Flynn.

He is the guy who was fired by President Donald Trump for lying to Vice President Mike Pence, and who plead guilty in court to lying to the FBI. The fact that he now wishes to withdraw his guilty plea and the Justice department has decided to withdraw the prosecution makes for interesting discussion.

Why did President Trump fire him? Why did he plead guilty? And who wants to take the bet that the president will not pardon him if Judge Sullivan refuses to let him off the hook? Today lawyers for Flynn are trying legal maneuvers to get the case shut down at the appeals court level.

Mr. Fred has laid out a number of charges he believes should be applied to the broad group listed above, and has expressed hope that Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney Durham will move forward with significant criminal indictments.

I suggest Mr. Fred bundle up his wealth of information about what he considers illegal activities and send it to the Justice Department in Washington. No doubt they will be eager to receive it.

I, for one, am very tired of hearing how “very soon now” information will be presented that will result in criminal charges being brought against those people Mr. Fred is unhappy with.

I am a rule-of-law kind of guy. If crimes have been committed I believe those crimes should be investigated, indictments issued as warranted, and then resolved in court. Be the alleged offender Democrat, Republican, or anything else.

Pages can and perhaps should be written disputing the over-the-top rhetoric that we seem to see so much of these days.

But hope springs eternal. I do agree with him when he says that “Our very system of government is at risk of being eliminated.” Four more years of President Trump will seal that deal.

Tim Hickey, Montrose