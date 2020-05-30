Story County businesses, organizations and community members have always come together in hard times.

In 1942, that was demonstrated when Collegiate Manufacturing Co. changed its production of graduation caps and gowns to raincoats and ponchos for military members during World War II, according to Ames History Museum Exhibits Manager Alex Fejfar.

And in 2020, our local businesses and residents have risen to the challenge of protecting and supporting one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To use the hashtag launched by the Ames Economic Development Commission, we’ve exemplified #StoryCountyStrong.

“You see #StoryCountyStrong in how people have supported their local businesses, you see it in the ways people responded to the needs of our food banks and you’ve seen it in the number of calls … from businesses asking how they can help,” said Dan Culhane, president and CEO of AEDC.

“It’s been really encouraging to see how people are responding. I think it’s even a little infectious, which is probably the wrong term to use right now, but I think people see other people doing good, and it encourages them to do more for their neighbor.”

For more than two months, the Ames Tribune has told the stories of how area businesses and organizations are doing more than simply weathering the storm. They are making changes, innovating and helping those in need throughout the community.

Ames Main Street’s Threadit owner Janae Smith transformed her alterations business into one making masks for the health care sector. The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency offered two months of free-fare bus services to riders. North Grand Cinema employees started selling popcorn on the curb to keep their theater running.

Area businesses and organizations have also teamed up to distribute pet food to those in need, and created an emergency fund for immigrants.

These are just a few examples of initiatives in Story County to support one another in a time of great need. Area residents are no different.

Tribune reporters have told the story of a woman making lasagna for her neighbors, police officers reading storybooks to children online, a grandmother selling masks in exchange for donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and an Ames doctor joining the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Philadelphia.

If that’s not #StoryCountyStong, I don’t know what is.

“It’s things like that which really show how much people in our community really care, and why we’re a resilient place that really is #StoryCountyStrong,” Culhane said. “We’re seeing it firsthand.”

Now, as businesses begin to rebuild and move forward, we’re telling those stories too.

In a special project called Rebuilding America, Ames Tribune reporters and the USA TODAY Network are telling the stories of how local businesses and national industries are transforming themselves and the way they serve customers while taking precautions to protect public health.

According to Culhane, there are more than 2,000 businesses in Story County, and the “vast majority of businesses” are approaching reopening with a lot of caution. So far, he said, “I’m really proud of our business community and how they’ve responded.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the first coronavirus-related business shutdowns in Iowa beginning March 17. Through May 9, new unemployment claims in Iowa totaled 299,098, representing almost 20% of the workforce eligible for the state’s unemployment insurance program.

Before the pandemic, Culhane said Story County had the “lowest in the country” unemployment rate, at 1.4% in February. Now, “it will be a stark contrast,” as employment in the Ames metropolitan statistical area fell by 8,000 jobs, or 15%, between March and April.

By percentage, this was the largest drop in employment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic among Iowa’s metropolitan areas. Despite this, Culhane remains optimistic and is confident in Story County’s resiliency.

“It will take time to build back up,” Culhane said. “It won’t be quick, but I think people will generally be moving in a positive direction.”

Ames Tribune reporters who have spoken with local business leaders as part of the Rebuilding America project found area establishments are excited to gear back up.

Wheatsfield Cooperative in Ames told me about how they’ve built a curbside pickup program from the ground up, which will become a permanent part of the business, to ensure families always have safe access to food.

Iowa State University officials told Tribune reporter Kiley Wellendorf they are actively preparing for the possibility of reopening the campus for the fall 2020 semester.

And for local real estate markets, “We’re actually better now compared to this time last year,” officials told Tribune reporter David Mullen.

These are the stories we are telling as part of the Rebuilding America project, which is an unprecedented across-the-nation effort involving 260 publications in the USA TODAY Network to examine how a dozen key economic drivers — from groceries to financial services to college sports — are remaking their operations for a new era.

While our news staff has focused on documenting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and telling the stories of how it has impacted our community, this project highlights another essential part of our coverage: telling the story of how the Story County, Iowa and American economies rebuild.

Because, just as Fejfar told Tribune reporter David Mullen, there’s no problem too large for Ames residents to overcome, and “people are just proving that again today.”

