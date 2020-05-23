For National Poppy Day, the American Legion Auxiliary traditionally distributes poppies to honor the service of our veterans as well as our active military, raising funds through donations for the red flowers.

Due to social distancing guidelines, Unit 243 of the American Legion Auxiliary will not distribute poppies this year.

However, during this Memorial Day weekend, please take a moment to recognize the contributions to each of us made by our veterans and service personnel and honor them in your own way.

And from the American Legion Auxiliary, "Thank you to the brave men and women who have served in the past and who do so today."

Marilyn Perry, Mediapolis