Thank goodness. Burlington, with the cooperation of our police department, is having a fall (starts Sept. 6) deer hunt in the City of Burlington. Bow only, 300 permits; a person can apply for as many permits as they want. I was really worried that the city's deer population was out of control.

What with deer running freely everywhere, eating flowers and garden veggies and disrupting auto traffic with deer/auto collisions. Now we will have those bow hunters wandering our city to keep these dangerous animals in control.

How easy is that? I mean, it takes some skill to hunt deer in rural wooded areas, but if you don't have those skills you can hide behind a tree and nail a deer walking down the street.

I am not in any way against hunting or hunters, but really, in the city limits? Well, maybe arrows won't penetrate house walls.

Tom Jacobson, Burlington