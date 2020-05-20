A primary election is coming up June 2. I’d like to encourage people to get an absentee ballot request form. You can do it online or call the Story County Auditor (515) 382-7210 to request the ballot. You must send in the request before May 22.

I am supporting Kimberly Graham for U.S. Senate. Her campaign is funded by small donations. She has no corporate PACS or lobbyists. I believe she is truthful and authentic. She does not dodge questions. You can find out more about her stand on issues by going to kimberlyforiowa.com.

Kimberly Graham is an advocate and attorney for abused or neglected kids. She possesses mediation skills which we certainly need in Congress.

Please learn more and vote. It matters.

Bernadette Siebert, Ames