Remote work, more home-based services and increased use of telemedicine could improve quality of life in Iowa and revitalize rural communities desperate for residents, schoolchildren and tax revenue.

There's nothing like a pandemic to transform our daily lives. Some Iowans can barely muster the nerve to enter a grocery store right now. Boarding an airplane or getting a haircut is unthinkable.

Yet slowly and eventually, anxiety about the novel coronavirus will wane. Wise or not, people will gather in restaurants again. Plexiglass will be removed from grocery store check-outs. Masks will be tucked in drawers. Some of the changes over the past few months simply will not last long-term.

But some changes should.

Iowa is a state that could especially benefit if a few pandemic-related adaptations become permanent. These include:

Remote work

To reduce viral transmission, many Iowans have been working from home.

Some people borrowed computer monitors and office chairs from employers (or neighbors). They have set up shop in basements and kitchens. They use home internet connections, cellphones and teleconferencing tools.

Now some may not want to return to an office cubicle. They don’t miss the commute, dress shoes, parking fees or water-cooler gossip. They feel more productive and envision a future of remote work.

Their employers may have a similar vision.

An expanded remote workforce could be a boon for a rural state like Iowa. It may be exactly the thing needed to revitalize struggling small communities desperate for new residents to pay property taxes, shop on main street and enroll kids in local schools.

Granted, many workers, from nurses to roofers, cannot stay home. Yet numerous jobs, including those in insurance, sales, government, finance and call centers, can be done remotely. Workers can process claims, enter billing codes, write reports and monitor contracts from home.

That can all be done while living in a small Iowa town with a relatively low cost of living and a big space for a garden or garage.

During the recent annual meeting for Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc., chief executive Warren Buffett said the pandemic could lead to a longer-term shift in the way people do their jobs. He said it had been seven weeks since he put on a tie. “It’s just a question of which sweatsuit I wear,” he joked.

“A lot of people have learned that they can work at home, or that there’s other methods of conducting their business than they might have thought from what they were doing a couple of years ago. When change happens in the world, you adjust to it.”

While such a change could devastate the commercial real estate market, businesses would save money on rent and utilities. Workers who don’t catch seasonal flu at the office won’t be taking sick days. Allowing remote work could expand the pool for job applicants so businesses can get the best qualified people for jobs.

Iowa leaders can help by focusing on ensuring widespread, reliable internet for all Iowa communities and investing in the outdoors to attract newcomers.

Home-based services and deliveries

Most older Iowans want to remain in their homes as long as they can. They do not want to move to nursing homes or assisted living centers — places that are especially unnerving amid an infectious disease outbreak.

Recently, many seniors have, for the first time, had groceries and medications delivered to their doors. They’ve updated internet connections and learned to do online ordering of everything from slippers to motor oil. They’re using Meals on Wheels and picking up lunch outside seniors centers instead of going inside.

Businesses, nonprofit organizations and volunteers stepped up to facilitate these changes. If Iowa leaders focus on attracting and retaining in-home caregivers, Iowa could improve the ability of seniors to remain independent longer.

Telemedicine

Not all health care needs to be provided in person, and telemedicine is nothing new to some sectors of the health care industry. Patients talk with therapists using videoconferencing. Cardiologists monitor hearts. Ophthalmologists screen for diabetic eye disease. Dermatologists evaluate skin conditions.

The pandemic is fostering the expansion and mainstreaming of telemedicine.

More than a month ago, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Iowa sent postcards to state employees offering medical and mental health visits via phone and video at no cost until June 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can contact your in-network doctor to see if they offer virtual visits, or you can use Doctor On Demand to get prescriptions and care on a smartphone, tablet or computer — anytime, anywhere,” according to the postcard.

Co-payments should ultimately be required for telemedicine to discourage people from seeking unnecessary care and provide needed revenue to health clinics. But the expansion of virtual medicine is welcome in Iowa, and state regulations should be changed to encourage it. It can allow specialists to treat more patients and expand health services to people who lack transportation or reside in institutions or rural areas.

• • •

These are difficult times. There will be difficult days ahead. Embracing and permanently adopting some recent changes could improve quality of life for Iowans. It could also reduce the use of fossil fuels, minimize the spread of all communicable diseases and better position this state for the next pandemic.

