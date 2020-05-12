I found the article in The Hawk Eye interesting and informative concerning the establishment of a bow-and-arrow urban deer hunting season in Burlington.

There's no doubt we have an abundance of white tails, which roam freely throughout the community, particularly at dawn and dusk, when their eyesight is at its peak strength.

We have all lost flowers and perennials to their browsing behavior. One year they ate off to the ground all of my hosta near by my backyard fence, but they haven't touched them since. Go figure.

But I have a few questions about exactly how this is going to work. I get the rule that the property owners must approve the hunter being on their property. But what about their neighbors? Deer know no boundaries. What if a deer is shot and travels a quarter-mile through backyards and over fences before succumbing to its injury? It happens all the time in the wild.

What if a young child witnesses that occurrence? How traumatizing would that be?

I own a piece of Bonn's Hollow on South Main Street, about 100 feet long and 40 feet wide. And, of course, despite its steep sides, deer roam through on a regular basis as if they're on flat ground. I consider the area a nature preserve, with abundant wildlife and a sheer joy to observe.

If you look at a Des Moines County GIS map, you will see that all of the many fingers of Bonn's Hollow are owned by the surrounding property owners. It's really chopped up. Some own very little of it, or none at all, while others own a big piece of it. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to how it was divided up.

And, of course, most of it is ignored or used simply as a dumping ground for yard clippings. For decades before established landfills and garbage routes, the hollows were used as garbage dumps, everything from appliances to tires to even car bodies. At least that has pretty much stopped.

But what if I don't want someone hunting deer on my property, but one of my neighbors says to a friend, “Sure, go ahead.” How do I ensure that a deer is not shot on my property?

And finally, a police officer was asked whether a survey of the deer population in town had been undertaken and he said it has not. So no one really knows how many deer reside in town. 200? 400? 1,000? Who knows?

Which begs my final question: How did they arrive at issuing up to 300 licenses to harvest a deer? How did they reach that conclusion?

Randy Miller, Burlington