How in the world could this have happened? At the moment the U.S. has 10 times the coronavirus cases that China had, in spite of having extra weeks to prepare.

China had its first identified cases around Dec. 22. Chinese scientists notified the WHO by Dec. 31. By Jan. 10, Chinese scientists had sequenced the DNA of the virus and posted it on a global health website for all to use.

The U.S. had its first case Jan. 22. From that point, seven weeks went by with Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and numerous other officials telling us that 'the coronavirus is very much under control, that within a few days our numbers would be "close to zero," and that they had done a "great job."

Today, as a result of that "great job," over 60,000 Americans have died, over two trillion dollars has been appropriated to help struggling workers and businesses, and our economy seems to be facing one of the severest challenges in our history.

And these are the folks we want deciding the right time to loosen restrictions?

Jerry Parks, Burlington