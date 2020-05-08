Did You Know… about Sam & Chucks Restaurant? This is an ad from 1947. Sam and Chucks were located on 18th and Lucinda, across from today’s Junior High School. They had a varied menu, I loved the spaghetti and they had a great house Italian salad dressing. This was the place to go after a football game. I remember they had one of the best jukeboxes in town. This is not to be confused with Sam’s Place that was located downtown behind Stoners Market.

Next Week

Did You Know… who this lady was and what she is doing?