Hello Cyclone Nation. First of all, Deb and I hope you are and your families are doing well. Thanks so much to all the amazing people on the front line who are helping us all during these unprecedented times.

I did want to take a moment for, amazingly, the 25th time to thank the best fans in the country for all your support this season. Again, you came out and supported us with great energy and emotion which helped this team grow and become something special in every way.

Despite new roles and many injuries this year’s team was poised to make another appearance in the NCAA tournament which would not have happened without you!

While we were devasted that the season ended in such a sudden and disappointing fashion, we will always cherish that on senior day and what turned out to be the last game of the season, you were with us every play as we ended No. 2 Baylor’s 58-game winning streak – can you say Hilton Magic!

Please be safe and we look forward to the time when we can come together and cheer on our Cyclones!

Thanks again for all you do for our program. Iowa State Way.

Bill Fennelly, Iowa State women’s basketball coach