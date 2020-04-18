The writer of the letter of March 28 is advocating for business as usual and is ignoring the advice of experts.

He refuses to acknowledge the gravity of the situation we are in. The more the Covid-19 virus spreads the longer the virus will continue infecting people and the longer the economy will be unable to function normally.

The longer it spreads, more people will suffer with more deaths by citizens and the dedicated health care workers trying to treat infected people while very often not having adequate protective supplies and equipment.

The statements made in his letter are irresponsible and show a lack of concern for those on the front lines who are risking their lives for us. This was not a hoax as once stated.

We need to all shelter in place, only go out for needed supplies, keep a safe distance from others and wash our hands frequently. We need to reduce the spread of this deadly virus.

Steve Rowland, Burlington