Who really won Iowa's caucuses?

The balance between Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders is a single delegate vote and a single precinct, in Precinct 3 in Burlington, holds the balance.

154 Precinct 3 attendees registered to contend for five delegates. The final alignment awarded Buttigieg two delegates, and one each to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders. However, a precinct caucus chair unfamiliar with the rules announced adjournment immediately after the final delegate division. Then the room rapidly emptied before an objection to the surprise announcement could be made.

So no delegates were selected by any of the 154 participants, and the delegates chosen by the 154 participants were not recorded, because there were no votes on candidates for delegate.

Not only does this directly affect the presidential candidates, but under the rules of the party, none of the caucus attendees may attend the next level — the county convention — except as "visitors." Not as delegates, alternates, members of the platform committee or any other position.

It s a harsh penalty for all for a single failure that was not the attendees' doing. And as for Pete Buttigieg, he may be swimming along the Mississippi River trying to find that one extra vote.

Bob Kruse, Burlington