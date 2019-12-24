I’m a simple guy. My wife rolls her eyes, but my fashion sense is quite limited. I wear black boots (To the city slickers among you, you might call them cowboy boots.) I wear blue jeans. Usually a collarless shirt of some kind ... usually black. If I’m dressing up, I’ll put on a gray tweed sports coat. If not, I’ll wear a jean jacket.

I’ve enjoyed a life-long love affair with my jeans. I wear them for casual up to semi-formal. I wear them with a sports coat when going out or when speaking, but also wear them out back to chop wood. I guess the only time my wife forbids me from leaving the house is with a tux and blue jeans.

I was speaking to a group of writing students at a high school a few years ago, dressed as stated with a jean jacket. A young lady raised her hand and said, “Do you realized you’re wearing denim pants and a denim jacket?”

I responded that I did.

She asked if it was by accident or on purpose.

I looked down at my attire and said, “Quite purposeful.”

She laughed and said, “With those boots, it’s like you’re wearing a Texas Tuxedo. Don’t you know you never wear denim with denim?”

I’ve already confessed to my lack of fashion concern. I proudly wear denim with denim. I couldn’t care less what people think. I don’t dress for others. I dress to be comfortable and what I feel suits my personality.

My love affair with jeans began early. Mom took me to Sears at the start of each school year and purchased two pairs of Husky Jeans (size not brand). She’d buy the first pair a couple inches long and the second, roughly six inches long. I’d wear the first pair first semester and the other pair for second. We’d also buy five shirts. That was my attire.

When I became a salesman, I had to wear a suit and did so until my last stint as a CEO. I wore suits, but I was never comfortable until I got home and put on my jeans.

I wear my jeans until my wife decides they should be washed. I usually wear them daily for two to three weeks. In college, I’m certain I only washed my jeans once to twice a year. Recently, I asked the question on Facebook ...

“How many days in a row can you wear the same blue jeans before they can get up and walk around on their own? Or before people can smell them coming?”

I of course was “Asking for a friend ...”

I got a variety of responses, ranging from three days to never. A friend sent me an article from Business Insider by Ashley Lutz. The author quotes Levi’s CEO, Chip Berg as saying, “I haven’t washed my jeans in a year!” He goes on to say you should never wash them but only spot clean them.”

I feel vindicated. Another friend posted, “You should put them in the freezer nightly to kill germs and bacteria.” But a little internet research claims that a typical freezer never gets cold enough to kill anything. My wife, upon hearing that I was planning on freezing my pants said, “if you do, I’ll have to throw away all the food in the freezer. Later, she said more simply, “if you put those jeans in my freezer, I’ll take them out and burn them!” I guess the freezer isn’t an option.

This morning a friend sent me information about spraying my jeans with either alcohol or white vinegar, inside and out before freezing. As I read this to Arlene, she again assured me that she would inflict bodily harm if I walked near the freezer with my jeans in hand.

For decades, my jeans have been washed, so I guess that ritual will never change. The only question is how many days are both healthy and appropriate between washings.

As I’m sure Shakespeare would have asked ... “To wash my jeans or to freeze my jeans ... that is the question.”

What is your answer?

I pray you are enjoying a blessed holiday season and looking forward to a great new year.

I think 2020 is going to be awesome.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.