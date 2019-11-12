Rummaging through some old forgotten books the other day I came across a translator's note introducing a 1971 reprint of Adolf Hitler's infamous authorship of "Mein Kampf."

I found it most interesting considering its relevance in revealing the national dilemma now confronting the American people.

And it went like this:"Hitler has been called a paranoiac; at all events, his view of the world is highly personal. Even where he is discussing theoretical matters like 'the state,' 'race,' etc., he seldom pursues any logic inherent in the subject matter. He makes the most extraordinary allegations without so much as an attempt to prove them. Often there is no visible connection between one paragraph and the next. The logic is purely psychological. Hitler is fighting his persecutors, magnifying his person, creating a dream world in which he can be an important figure. In more concrete passages he is combating political adversaries in his own movement, but even here the continuity is mystifying, because he never tells us whom he is arguing against, but sets up every political expedient as a universal principal. This personalism make Hitler a poor observer."

Sound familiar? I couldn't help but think of, well, "you-know-who" after reading this.

Dennis Caulfield, Burlington