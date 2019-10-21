Blaming declining interest in the Iowa 4-H camp is a weak excuse for selling over 1,000 acres for unbridled development and destruction. The entire area was never used by 4-Hers but does provide habitat and support for Iowa’s natural resources. I prefer to think of the area as an extension of the Ledges and the Arboretum, providing further support for the Des Moines River. I recently attended an event at the camp which brought back memories of hikes in the woods, leadership training workshops and winter retreats. I grew up in a 4-H family. My parents were leaders and my brothers and I raised and showed livestock. Our only summer vacation each year was spent showing our prize animals at the State Fair. My parents later established a fund in Boone County to award eight outstanding freshman 4-H members each year. My family learned to respect and protect all species, including the land. It appears the organization has now betrayed our important connection to the natural world.