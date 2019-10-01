Happened seeing a letter here again questioning the original intention of the electoral college. Like many Americans these days, they do not understand and have been misinformed about this nation's founding — especially in regards to reasoned electoral college.

As I once pointed out — here insert original text — the Founding Fathers set up a Republic with democratic participation — not a democracy. A true democracy would essentially be mob rule, with those of the loudest voices directing the mob—tyranny. A republic is based upon and relies upon, law and order. The wise founding fathers were as concerned about the tyranny of the mob as they were about the tyranny of Britain's King James.

Somehow the author went from the electoral college to slavery? Long before the founding of the USA was a mere glimmer in the eyes of the founding fathers, there existed slavery. Slavery was common throughout the world as the rewards of conquerors, along with the raping and plundering. Some time arguably around the rise of Mohammad in the Middle East slavery became a trading business. Slavery grew throughout the Africa rim. Unfortunately and truly regrettably, slavery began being imported to America around 1619. This was the newfound "technology" in its day to help the flourishing farming industry in the American southern states. The northern industrial states, being exposed to woos of indentured slavery from its early days, were mostly totally against slavery of any sort.

But uniting and coalescing all the colonies was Britain's King James's ruthless crackdown in taxes on the colonies. That single issue alone brought together the colonies to fight together seeking independence from Britain's preserved ruthlessness. And after the Revolutionary War a compromise had to be reached to keep the colonies together forming a new nation following the war.

Slavery in America would last more than 200 years in America. Please note about 10 percent of plantation and slave owners in America were themselves black, and the capture of the perspective slaves in Africa was virtually a black on black operation. As it was the "new farming technology" that brought forth the burgeoning of farming into plantations and its elite into southern Democrats and fervently supporting slavery. The new principled abolitionist Republican party of Abraham Lincoln split the northern and southern Democrat vote and won the electoral college. The result was the only war in the history of the world fought to free slaves. And the Civil War cost more American soldiers' lives than all of the wars fought since combined.

The two ironies of the Left wanting to abolish the electoral college are: 1) The electoral college brought about the freeing of the slaves in America, and eventually throughout the world; 2) Anyone from Iowa, or any Midwestern, or any small or lesser populated state would literally become unimportant to the mob of the highly populated areas — California, New York, Chicago, etc. — and would have no say in any governmental policy.

So it appears that Democrats today want to actually reinstate slavery? No thanks.

Jeffrey Lea, West Burlington