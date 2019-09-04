This is the last column I write for the Hawk Eye (at least for a little while).

You might have heard I have decided to run for Burlington City Council and my name will be on the ballot.

I would like to revisit some of things I have shared and let you in on a few secrets.

First of all, I know my glasses are crooked in my picture. I have a newer pair of the exact same frames that are not crooked (yet), but I passed on the opportunity to retake my photo. It’s not that I don’t care, but I wanted to leave a message behind for my daughters: if you can look beyond what you see on the surface, you might find treasure within. Also, a little humility never killed anyone.

I know I’m not going to hit a home run with every column, but I am certainly satisfied if I can connect with even one person. I don’t write for recognition, so I’m always humbled when someone introduces themselves to me.

Sometimes they latch onto a line I thought was of little consequence, but I’m always awed when I’m quoted, even more so when it means so much to them.

I am absolutely a fan of alliteration and I’ll admit to a wee bit of word play. I know my punctuation can be slightly off, but no one seems to mind. Oh, and pretty much everything you read is a first draft.

I hide song lyrics in plain sight. If I quote someone, I give them credit. I reference current events, pop culture, and things I see on the internet, but I don’t always call attention to it. I do believe in recognizing people for being good people.

“Be good, do good” is a phrase I came up with when I helped coach soccer. It caught on and now I hear other people use it at games and other places. I use it as a simplified version on other values I bring up regularly: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

I write about swimming upstream. I write about self-improvement and being self-aware. I write about random acts of kindness. I write about compassion. I write about love and I write about friendship.

I wrote about hungry bears and shoeshine boys and pony carts and bridge runs. I shared the Candyland philosophy my daughter inspired in an open letter for her birthday. I once poured my soul into a note just to tell a teenage girl how proud I was of her for beating cancer.

I have shared the loss of my mother to breast cancer when I was eight years old. I shared the story of how I left home at sixteen years old and still finished school despite being homeless. I have shared how sometimes the darkest clouds have silver linings.

It took me over twenty years, but I was finally able to publicly thank a man who fed me breakfast after I had spent the night out in the rain — and I did it on Thanksgiving.

I respectfully submitted a request to Gov. Kim Reynolds to renew Iowa’s interests in improving our mental health after a young man had a violent episode which caused the death of his mother. It was a tragedy which could have been prevented.

What started my writing, though, was when I shared a story about a young man who was a victim of gun violence. I didn’t know him, but I met him once.

He ran out of gas in front of my driveway and I helped him out. It was the only time I ever had the chance to speak to him.

A few weeks later and he was gone. He left behind a family and two beautiful little girls.

Shortly after, I saw one of his friends wander aimlessly down the block. Lost in his grief, he sat down on the curb in front of my house and he cried it out.

I saw how much he meant to his friends and family and it was heartbreaking. I wrote about my experience on Facebook and shared my thoughts on how we could all be good, decent, and kind, if only we would try.

I stand by the idea of being good, decent, and kind. The pleasure of writing this column was all mine. Thank you, Burlington. And thank you, to the Hawk Eye, for the semi-permanent guest spot. Thank you, everyone, for your support.

