President Donald Trump's claim that tariffs are bringing in billions of dollars into the USA are totally false, lies to be blunt. We are losing billions every day while consumers, the American people, pay higher prices for products that come from China.

The USA is fast becoming the joke of the world as Trump breaks treaties one after the other, while insisting these countries give in to his demands. Once you break the agreement, the other country is not obligated in any way to follow it.

North Korea continues to fire missiles and Trump does nothing. In his limited defense, there is really nothing at this point that you can do short of killing 40-plus million people in North and South Korea. Trump is living in a fantasy of his own making, believing that exchanging love letters with murderers is going to be productive. Even if Kim were gay, I don't think Trump would get anything done with amorous expressions of affection. At the risk of sounding "presidential," I think Trump is a little too old and ugly for Kim. The spray tan and goggle marks are a definite turn off as well.

As Trump golfs while Rome burns, we must all remember Mexico kept their promise to not pay for the wall, and now the taxpayers are footing the bill. Anyone who believed otherwise is a fool.

