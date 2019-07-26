Kimberley Strassel is a Washington D.C. based, conservative-leaning Wall Street Journal columnist and member of their editorial board. She's a policy wonk who, thanks to her many insider contacts, also stays abreast of the political goings-on in our nation's capitol.

I recently ran across a YouTube video of Strassel's early 2018 (still timely) National Leadership Seminar speech, which should be of interest to anyone who can handle some hard truths about how our federal government has been operating. It's not a pretty picture.

The speech was entitled, “Political Corruption — Can the Swamp Be Drained?” In it, she talks about several major glitches that have kept some of our government's key bureaucracies from effectively acting in our nation's best interests. Her presentation elaborates beyond what most of us imagine when we hear the word “corruption.”

Can anything be done about the relevant set of problems that have been accumulating mostly unchecked for many years? Strassel presents an optimistic view, citing some corrective steps that have already been taken — not all of which we've heard about. And, she touches on some further actions that could lead to significant improvements.

It's an eye-opener for those who naively assume big government — consisting of roughly two million civilian employees not including postal workers — operates pretty much as we should want and expect it to. As well as for those who have little hope that it ever will.

The speech video runs about an hour (56:02) and can easily be accessed by Googling: strassel swamp speech

Strassel also makes some general (and sensible) policy suggestions in a recent (June 20) WSJ article that can be found by Googling: make America even greater

Open-minded viewers and readers won't be disappointed.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison