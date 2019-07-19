Did You Know… where this fire was in Perry? This shows the July 1989 Railroad Street fire. The loss of this block of buildings and apartments allowed the Perry Library and DMACC to find their home here. Perry has had a number of major fires over the years. Local Fire Historian Brian Eiteman gave a great walking tour of Perry’s fires. Those of us who braved the heat got a look back on our town and how fires shaped the look of Perry’s business district today. Great job Brian. Pegasus Cable 12 videotaped the tour, look for it coming up on Mediacom.

Next Week

Did You Know… what the box shown was used for?