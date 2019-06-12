There are politicians and others who are so willing to demean girls and women when they have an unwanted pregnancy that threatens their health and or their livelihood.

Some of these people have no intention of ever adopting an unwanted child and there are many. There are over 100,000 in the foster care system many of whom never get adopted.

Some politicians and the people who support them do not want to provide support for the children. They are against food assistance, they don’t want affordable health care, affordable housing or refuse to raise minimum wages.

In addition to the above abuses, there are immigrant children and babies on our southern border who are being forced to spend hours and hours in hot vans and are forced to sleep on cement slabs. President Donald Trump and his administration are a tragedy for the country.

Norma Lindeen, Swedesburg