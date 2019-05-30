Well it looks like it has happened again. A major event in Burlington and recycling appeared to be nonexistent. How sad that there is minimal effort to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans for reuse. Plastic number 1 is made into a multitude of products while the recycling of aluminum saves 95 percent of the energy that it takes to make aluminum out of bauxite.

Look around town where there is new activity and most corrugated cardboard ends up in the trash.

How can the city not promote recycling?

Steve Rowland, Burlington