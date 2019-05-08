One year ago on April 23, 2018, the workers at the Siemens steam turbine manufacturing facility received the devastating news that Siemens was closing our plant by January 1 of 2019.

When Siemens bought our company from Dresser Rand, they assured us that they were not going to close our factory and that they had never closed a plant in the U.S. These turned out to be lies.

We would subsequently learn that our jobs would be shipped to the Czech republic, India and a non-union plant in North Carolina.

This is the dirtiest deal that I have ever seen. We had always been profitable, innovative and productive. We were founded in 1870 as the Murray Iron Works company. We became a leader in the steam turbine industry. We kept getting bought out by bigger and bigger companies.

I truly feel that we were bought by Siemens because we were beating them on order after order and that they knowingly bought us so they could shut us down and eliminate the competition.

Robert Morrison, Burlington