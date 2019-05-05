Malachi 3:10 “Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the LORD of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need.” ESV



I let out a guttural, “Ugh! Why’d he have to totally ruin this great series on spiritual freedom by talking about money?” I was listening to one of my favorite preachers, and about halfway through the series he does this message on tithing/giving? To me, it just didn’t seem appropriate.

I ask God, “Would you show me what giving has to do with walking in freedom?”

His answer came to me that evening. There are many forms of currency in the spiritual economy: time, emotions, words, sexuality, and what you choose to think about, just to name a few. With money, it’s cut and dried what you have, and what you don’t have. Anybody who’s ever taken God up on this one area that he says is okay to test him in (giving/tithing), has found out he scores an A+ and will out-bless you every time.

Why? Because what you trust God with, will be fruitful and blessed.

So how’s this tie into spiritual freedom? Let me ask you this: What’s the little piece of the day that causes you the most grief? What’s the one thing that hits you like a wave, that you fail to trust and surrender to God because you actually trust yourself more on dealing and coping with that issue than you trust God? What would happen if you just totally surrendered that little chunk, or tithe so to speak?

Exactly. You’d see that the pain of releasing your grip and handing it to God would pale in comparison to the multiplied blessings found in the fruit of a surrendered life.