The opinion expressed in The Hawk Eye on Wednesday written by the Des Moines Register got it all wrong. Back in 1979 the then Governor Robert Ray did invite Jamaicans to come live in Iowa but the total was somewhere around 1500. Now, that would not have been a huge impact on the taxpayers of Iowa at that time beings as the number was relatively small.

1500 could be absorbed and mostly taken care of quite handily. Most of those that came in 1979 were adults and capable of working and making themselves productive Iowans.

Compare that figure to what is going on today … Apprehensions at the southern border now approach 1000 per day. This many cannot be absorbed into any Iowa community without its citizens' objections. Think of the housing, medical care, schools, and of course the welfare rolls.

Estimates today by the US Government state that 80 percent of those coming into the country illegally are children. The children will not become productive citizens for several years and thus will have to be taken care of by the state of Iowa in various forms. That means YOU the Iowa taxpayer.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Ill.