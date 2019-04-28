Gen 18:13-14 The LORD said to Abraham, "Why did Sarah laugh and say, 'Shall I indeed bear a child, now that I am old?' Is anything too hard for the LORD? At the appointed time I will return to you, about this time next year, and Sarah shall have a son.” ESV

I remember the time that one of our precious offspring seemed like they never had to use the bathroom. Finally one day, we said, “Child, you never seem to use the bathroom. We’re going to start calling you Camel-Boy!”

He looks up with innocent glowing eyes, and says, “I have my own bathroom.”

Immediately frozen in horror, we ask, “Son, what bathroom are you talking about?”

Excitedly our son makes a b-line for his bedroom saying, “Come on!”

In total shock we watch as our son bends down by the window and flips the A/C register off the carpet faster than a weathered pro, because he is a pro. At that, he looks me in square in the eyes and says with great satisfaction, “And I don’t get a drop on the carpet daddy.”

As a dad, I just had to laugh. When Sarah, God’s baby girl, who was pushing a hundred years of age, was told that she would have her first child, she just had to laugh. But it was true. From God’s perspective, nothing is impossible.

When trials and circumstances are impossible, we can turn to a daddy that loves to bring power and provision to make the impossible, possible. That’s one of the best ways to get to know God. Jesus told his disciples, and it applies to us too, in Matthew 17:20, "Because of your little faith. For truly, I say to you, if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you."