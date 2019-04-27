I recently noticed that one of my letters to the editor was changed before it was printed. Why is this? The content was true to the best of my knowledge, some of it taken from The Hawk Eye, yet the newspaper feels the need to remove and add words that simply weren't there.

Putting my name on something you wrote is not ethical, and possibly not legal. But in the age of Trump, The Hawk Eye has gone the down the low, Republican road, letting others print verifiable lies, and conspiracy theories, yet I can't get a full letter printed because someone at The Hawk Eye is a Trump voter. This is censorship at its worst, and should not be tolerated.

If you (The Hawk Eye) don't like the subject matter, or are that afraid to hurt someone's feelings with the truth, don't publish my letter all.

Michael C. Walter, Burlington