April 7 – May 6, 1947

Northwestern Bell employees Barbara Parker, Ruth Bailey, Nellie Brewer, Ann Rohner and Phyllis Judd participated in a nationwide strike of the National Federation of Telephone Workers (NFTW). Although the strike crippled phone service, it was ultimately unsuccessful in its goal of significant salary increases and marked the end of the NFTW. But the year-long effort is attributed with the formation of a new, stronger union.

Perry’s Bell Telephone office operated in the building that today houses Mary Rose Collection, 1215 Warford St. The picture was taken in an alley across from the Perry State Bank.