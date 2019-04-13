Rom 4:7-8 "Blessed are those whose lawless deeds are forgiven, and whose sins are covered; blessed is the man against whom the Lord will not count his sin."



Our local grocery had ice cream on sale, two cartons for five bucks. The first thing I thought to myself was, “When I bring this home, and put it in the freezer overnight, by the time I get home from work tomorrow night, my kids will have this devoured.” So I prayed to God for wisdom.

Then I saw the proper covering, a bag of healthy vegetables.

I was able to drape them over the front of both cartons. Instead of seeing cookies & crème chocolate mudslide surprise, all my kids could see is broccoli and onions. As Hank the Cowdog would say, “heh, heh, heh.”

As long as my cover wasn’t blown, hello cookies and crème tonight! With Christ, you never have to worry about your cover being blown, insufficient, or not able to completely wash you and present you as a child of God completely radiant and without stain, spot, or wrinkle. Jesus is the best coverage.

I have a friend who is an insurance adjuster, and he told me it’s made a dramatic change on the way he reads his Bible. Now, he sees the Bible as a covenant of our new coverage in Christ during any time or kind of disaster.

Nothing that Hell or this world can throw at you can ever void the coverage you have in Christ. It’s already been paid, and there is no way for the Devil to go back in time and erase the coverage that was bought and paid for you at the cross. You not only have coverage for eternity, but you also have this very day bought, paid for, and redeemed by the blood of the lamb. Don’t let any Devil from Hell, earthly circumstance, or toxic emotion convince you otherwise.