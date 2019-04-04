Act 3:12 “And when Peter saw it he addressed the people: ‘Men of Israel, why do you wonder at this, or why do you stare at us, as though by our own power or piety we have made him walk?’” ESV



My brother-in-law took our family out and told me he wanted to buy me a steak. I cut that ribeye into small pieces and chewed every bite with a big grin on my face. I believe God wants us to savor each moment of life like that steak.



Worry and fear ruin the meal of life. If our hearts bow to those, we will most likely be navigated into the destination we fear most like Job who replied, “What I feared most has come upon me.” Many times we don’t savor every moment because of two toxic thought patterns that fuel most worries and fears.



First, is thinking that our power is or is not sufficient to make life work for us. Second is our own righteousness/holiness is or isn’t enough merit God’s best for our lives. In both of these cases it’s not about us, it’s about what only God can provide.



I envision the Apostle Peter laughing at himself saying, “Do you think it was my power or ability to be holy that made this man walk???” Peter savored life because he knew that both his power and holiness was found all and only in God. This is the key to savoring every moment and resting in God.



In the same passage, Peter had said that he had no gold and silver. Also, we know that earlier in Peter’s life he had denied Jesus three times. According to the world he’d be considered a broke dead-beat spiritual coward. But Peter used the secret to savoring life: The gift of God’s grace that can by faith deliver enough power and God’s righteousness to any life when called upon.