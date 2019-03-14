Do you ever feel like squats and lunges aren’t targeting that one, little, hard to reach spot? Maybe your knees are bothering you or just maybe you zone specific exercises.



Well, you’re in luck. That one little hard to reach spot are our glutes.



Our move today is an arabesque leg pulse, similar to single leg yoga poses, but with slight movement.



This pulsing move will focus on the glutes, a little deeper than squatting and lunging. You may want to use a wall, chair or broomstick for balance.



Begin by standing tall, holding your chest up and engaging your core. Shift your weight onto one foot and proceed to lift your free leg back behind you, keeping it straight. Holding your chest tall, continue to lift your leg as high as you can while being able to hold it there for an extended period of time. Flex your foot, aiming your heel toward the ceiling, to get a deeper contraction in your backside.



Once you have your position, begin to pulse the leg up and down in tiny pulsing movements, using your glutes to lift and lower and control the move.



Give yourself at least a count of 16 pulses on each side. Alternating from side to side, for at least three to five times. If your balance is off, hold on to something and you will be able to execute the move more efficiently.



This exercise can be done on its own, but is a great addition to any lower body routine.



— Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.